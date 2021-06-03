Beetle Coin Market Cap Achieves $407,275.68 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $407,275.68 and approximately $505,032.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 132.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.