Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

