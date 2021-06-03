Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

BBY stock opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,633 shares of company stock worth $16,053,251. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Best Buy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Best Buy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 66,085 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Best Buy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 377,885 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $43,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

