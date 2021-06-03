Bezant (BZNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,858.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Bezant has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Bezant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $1.20 million and $4,858.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00082479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00024641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.55 or 0.01017970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00054089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,677.70 or 0.09369943 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

