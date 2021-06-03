BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 947 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $200.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.02 and a beta of 1.33. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.56 and a 1-year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

