BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYND. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

In related news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,272 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $149.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.23. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.