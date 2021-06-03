BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on RH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.06.

Shares of RH opened at $623.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a fifty-two week low of $226.82 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. RH’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

