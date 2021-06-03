BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 52,334 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 95.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,334 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $239,480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after acquiring an additional 882,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $50,742,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after buying an additional 456,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,648,000 after buying an additional 448,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $92.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

