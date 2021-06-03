Biffa’s (BIFF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Biffa (LON:BIFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON BIFF opened at GBX 298.50 ($3.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £912.21 million and a P/E ratio of -43.90. Biffa has a 12 month low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 321 ($4.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 277.11.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

