BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez Sells 48,887 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $2,734,738.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,412.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.28. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of -55.77.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

