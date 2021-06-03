BinaryX (BNX) Price Up 31.5% This Week

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $89,003.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for about $7.09 or 0.00018388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000884 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $947.21 or 0.02457510 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,201,433 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,999 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

