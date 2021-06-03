Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $402.40.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of TECH stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.77. 6,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,027. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $409.53. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $444.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,833,000 after buying an additional 92,939 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.