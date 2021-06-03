BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 375.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $543,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,390 shares of company stock worth $6,589,155. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

