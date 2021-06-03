BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 375.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95.
BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $543,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,390 shares of company stock worth $6,589,155. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
