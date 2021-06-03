Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 395 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,905 shares during the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,834,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.37 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.03.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

