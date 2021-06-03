Bitcloud Tops One Day Trading Volume of $211.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Bitcloud has a market cap of $812,797.21 and approximately $211.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,830.83 or 1.00307525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00041924 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011845 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.57 or 0.01135503 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.42 or 0.00538382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00403447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00087838 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,699,183 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

