BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
BHK stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.79.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
