BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BHK stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.79.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.