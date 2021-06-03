BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.32. 106,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,817. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

