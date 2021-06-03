BlackRock Inc. Acquires 178,200 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.30% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $641,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEIS. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

