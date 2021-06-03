BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

BLK opened at $887.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $822.95. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $515.72 and a 52-week high of $889.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.