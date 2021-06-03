BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

MYJ stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 23,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,102. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $15.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24.

In other BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund news, insider John Perlowski sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $26,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

