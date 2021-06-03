Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading Down 4.1%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.30 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). 2,603,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,221,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.12 ($0.12).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £89.00 million and a P/E ratio of -44.70.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

