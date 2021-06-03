BMO Capital Markets Boosts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$50.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 50.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STLC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.81.

Shares of STLC stock remained flat at $C$33.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,961. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$7.20 and a 52-week high of C$39.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.44.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

