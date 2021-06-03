BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 1,722 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Magellan Health worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth $9,655,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,058,000 after buying an additional 181,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09. Magellan Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

