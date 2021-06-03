BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.89 Million Stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

FLOW opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 96.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $71.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.05.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

