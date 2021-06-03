BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.13 Million Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 54.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 162,776 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CommScope were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $29,365,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.