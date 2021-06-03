BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 70,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $136.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.55 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

