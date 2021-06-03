BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,554 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of LivePerson worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in LivePerson by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 77,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPSN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 4,839 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $267,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $425,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,706 shares of company stock worth $2,306,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN opened at $54.49 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.15.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

