Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Holdings Increased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

WIFI opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

