BOMB (BOMB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $234,871.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $234,871.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00004187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,816.81 or 1.00104855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043779 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00089067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002662 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,478 coins and its circulating supply is 905,690 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

