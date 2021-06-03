Boosted Finance Price Reaches $17.05 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $1.02 million and $28,745.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $17.05 or 0.00043843 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00339966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00230494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $460.75 or 0.01184448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,893.48 or 0.99984194 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034127 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

