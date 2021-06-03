Boson Protocol Price Tops $1.03 (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $27.15 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002644 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.83 or 0.00539643 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004412 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00022252 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $556.34 or 0.01430819 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,408,126 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

