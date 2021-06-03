Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Truist increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. 261,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,000,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 416.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,668.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,166.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,355 shares of company stock worth $9,240,952 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

