BOX Token Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 3% against the dollar. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $167.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017233 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00191990 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001316 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.