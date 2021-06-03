Bread Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Bread coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $16.29 million and approximately $197,402.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bread has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00083099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00024047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.61 or 0.01013658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.92 or 0.09340889 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

