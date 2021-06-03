Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 21,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,124. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.91. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

