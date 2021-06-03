Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,803,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,789,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,403,000 after purchasing an additional 149,676 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,421,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,278,000 after purchasing an additional 725,743 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,833,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,150,000 after purchasing an additional 598,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

