Brokerages Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.59. A. O. Smith posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

In related news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $593,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,781 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after buying an additional 885,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,908,000 after buying an additional 668,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after buying an additional 606,273 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,745,000 after buying an additional 565,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,138. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

