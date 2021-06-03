Brokerages Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Shares of PEAK opened at $34.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.15. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

