Brokerages Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

HEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,440 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,573 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $6,658,000. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,099. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

