Brokerages Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Post $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to announce $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 220.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

PCAR traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,761. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.66. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,409,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PACCAR by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,726,000 after acquiring an additional 582,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

