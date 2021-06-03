Brokerages Expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.98 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report $100.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.50 million. BlackLine posted sales of $83.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $416.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.11 million to $419.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $504.07 million, with estimates ranging from $491.57 million to $525.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,013 shares of company stock valued at $19,477,562. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BlackLine by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,449,000 after purchasing an additional 169,533 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 112,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,005. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

