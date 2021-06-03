Brokerages Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $533.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce sales of $533.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $542.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $525.00 million. Gray Television posted sales of $451.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gray Television’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 87,889 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 83,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTN opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

