Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report sales of $180.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.00 million and the lowest is $177.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $137.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $730.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $720.20 million to $748.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $750.88 million, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $790.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPBI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

PPBI traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.98. 202,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

