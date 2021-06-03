Brokerages Expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.31. Smith & Wesson Brands reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

SWBI traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

