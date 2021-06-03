Brokerages Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Verra Mobility posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRRM. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRRM stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

