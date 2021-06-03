Brokerages Set Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) PT at $12.50

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRZN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRZN stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $328.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $17.56.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

