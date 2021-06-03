Brokerages Set International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) PT at $24.20

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get International Seaways alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 82,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Seaways by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Seaways by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after buying an additional 250,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,928. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $23.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.