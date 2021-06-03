Brokerages Set International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) PT at $24.20

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:INSW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,928. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $23.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About International Seaways
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.
