Brokerages Set Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Target Price at £101.56

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £101.56 ($132.68).

JET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £104.60 ($136.66) to GBX 9,676 ($126.42) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

JET stock traded up GBX 6.36 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,290.36 ($82.18). The stock had a trading volume of 86,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,365. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a 52 week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,992.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £9.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

