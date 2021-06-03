Brokerages Set KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Target Price at $66.96

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get KE alerts:

NYSE:BEKE traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. 447,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,320,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.93. KE has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.53.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth about $8,123,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in KE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,175,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KE by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 675,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KE by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,237,000 after purchasing an additional 592,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.