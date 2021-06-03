Brokerages Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Target Price at $13.06

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.72.

SM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. 18,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 6.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.